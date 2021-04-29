MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warmer start Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s across South Florida.
Thursday afternoon it will be breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine. Throughout the day there is a chance for a few showers may blow in on the breeze.
Thursday night lows will be mild with low to mid-70s.
Friday will be even warmer with highs around 89 degrees.
As moisture increases Friday and through the weekend our rain chance will go up. Although the weekend is not looking like a washout, spotty storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. It will feel more like Summer to kick off the month of May with highs soaring to around 90 degrees this weekend.
On Monday we’ll see highs in the upper 80s with the potential for some storms.