MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teacher at Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens faced a judge Thursday.
Yosef Benita, 33, is facing at least four counts of child molestation.READ MORE: ‘The Sweetest Girl’: A Forbidden Love Story That Tackles #FreeHaiti Movement
According to the arrest report, two victims have come forward and told police that Benita touched them inappropriately.READ MORE: Neighbors 4 Neighbors’ Executive Director 'Just Flabbergasted' As Pandemic Relief Efforts Exceed $1M
He turned himself in to police.MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade County Prepares Ahead Of Peak Mosquito Season
Benita is being held in jail without bond.