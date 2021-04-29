WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Lubavitch Educational Center, Miami News, Yosef Benita

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teacher at Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens faced a judge Thursday.

Yosef Benita, 33, is facing at least four counts of child molestation.

According to the arrest report, two victims have come forward and told police that Benita touched them inappropriately.

He turned himself in to police.

Benita is being held in jail without bond.

CBSMiami.com Team