MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins have selected Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

In his 34 games with the Crimson Tide, Waddle racked up 106 receptions for 1,999 yards and 17 TDs. However, he only played in six games last season because of a broken left ankle.

As the sixth overall player off the board, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound speedster becomes the highest Miami has ever drafted a receiver.

Waddle now reunites with his former Alabama teammate, Tua Tagovailoa, who was the No. 5 overall pick a draft ago.

That said, Waddle will have some explaining to do when he lands in Miami:

Tua or Mac Jones? “I like Mac Jones, just my preference.” Jaylen Waddle’s on record about which QB he prefers #NFLDraft (Via @nflnetwork) pic.twitter.com/5P1ZYecjlh — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 30, 2021

But nobody tell Tagovailoa that – at least not on a happy draft night:

Mac Jones eventually went to the AFC East rival New England Patriots, so Tagovailoa and Waddle will see him at least twice a year.

Back to the Waddle pick itself, CBS Sports HQ analyst Pete Prisco grades the Fins’ selection a “B,” writing “I see him as a Tyreek Hill-type of player. He will help Tua Tagovailoa a lot with his ability to stretch the field.”

While Waddle’s strengths include “elite-level suddenness and speed” as well as “serious jump-ball talent,” CBS Sports HQ does point out he “was never ‘the guy’ at Alabama, which limited his production.”

There had been talks that Miami was eyeing Waddle’s Heisman Trophy-winning teammate, DeVonta Smith, who eventually landed in Philadelphia. Oddly enough, there’s a Fins connection there, as Miami had traded up to No. 6 by sending No. 12 to Philly in the offseason.

The Dolphins then used their second pick in the first round, No. 18, to take Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Jaelan Phillips.

Assuming no trades, the Fins will then pick twice in the second, once in the third, once in the fifth and twice in the seventh.