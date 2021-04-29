MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Dolphins used their second selection in the first round by taking Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Jaelan Phillips.

As the 18th overall pick, Phillips also gets the distinction of being the first edge rusher taken off the board in the 2021 draft.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Phillips returned to football last season after having been sidelined by concussions while at UCLA.

“I just moved all my stuff out of Coral Gables back to L.A., and now I’m coming back to Miami,” Phillips said with a laugh. “L.A. made me, but Miami saved me. I owe a lot to this city. There is no place I’d rather be than the 305.”

Phillips said his history of concussions is nothing to worry about, and credited his comeback from the injuries to perseverance.

“I kept my faith, stayed humble and had great people around me,” he said.

During his sole season with the Canes, Phillips recorded eight sacks and 15 1/2 tackles for a loss.

Miami’s first pick was used on Alabama wideout Jaylen Waddle, who now reunites with his former Crimson Tide teammate, Tua Tagovailoa.

Assuming no trades, the Fins will then pick twice in the second, once in the third, once in the fifth and twice in the seventh.