MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins have selected Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

In his 34 games with the Crimson Tide, Waddle racked up 106 receptions for 1,999 yards and 17 TDs. However, he only played in six games last season because of a broken left ankle.

As the sixth overall player off the board, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound speedster becomes the highest Miami has ever drafted a receiver.

Waddle now reunites with former Alabama teammate and current Dolphins starting QB Tua Tagovailoa, who was the No. 5 overall pick a draft ago.

CBS Sports HQ analyst Pete Prisco grades the Fins’ selection a “B,” writing “I see him as a Tyreek Hill-type of player. He will help Tua Tagovailoa a lot with his ability to stretch the field.”

The Miami Dolphins have plenty of moves left in the draft, starting with another pick in the first – No. 18.

Assuming no trades, the Fins will then pick twice in the second, once in the third, once in the fifth and twice in the seventh.