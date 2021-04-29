MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade teacher is in custody after he reportedly inappropriately touched a student.
The boy told his father on March 14th that his teacher, 33-year-old Yosef Benita, intentionally touched him in his private area on three occasions.
Benita is a teacher at the Lubavitch Educational Center, at 17330 NW 7th Avenue, and works in the resource center.
The boy was interviewed on March 17th and "demonstrated how Rabbi Benita touched him," according to the arrest report.
The boy told police he asked Benita to stop but he continued, according to Miami-Dade police.
During the course of the investigation, police said a second victim came forward.
Benita was arrested on April 28th and charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. He is currently being held without bond.