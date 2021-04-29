WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s rainy season is just about here, and that means mosquito season is right behind it.

Thursday morning, Miami-Dade leaders, including Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, discussed the county’s efforts to control the mosquito population over the next several months.

The motto: “Fight the Bite.”  And the way to do that is by wearing repellent and clearing out standing water around your home.

The county also said there will be trucks going around spraying in mosquito hotspots.

“We urge all the residents to drain and cover and protect their families,” said Michael Fernandez with Miami-Dade County Solid Waste Management. “And if you’re experiencing a mosquito nuisance, please, please, please request a mosquito inspection so we can go out there to look for ourselves what’s going on.”

County leaders said the fight against mosquitoes isn’t just now during the peak season, but it’s something they do all year long.