(CBSMiami)- The Miami Dolphins selected Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night. The Alabama receiver now reunites with his former quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa in Miami, joining a Dolphins roster that just missed out on the playoffs last season.

As the Houston native prepares to make the move to Miami, here are some things Dolphins fans should know about him.

Once Played At QB In High School As An Emergency Starter

Waddle was a four-star receiver coming out of Episcopal High School in Houston. But, during his time at the school he had some experience under center as well, spot starting a game and scoring six touchdowns in the process according to NFL.com. So, there may be some trick plays available with Waddle in the fold.

Models His Game After Tyreek Hill

Waddle didn’t run a 40-time this year as he was still recovering from an ankle injury suffered in his final season at Alabama. But, by all accounts, he was among the speediest of the four Alabama receivers now headed to the NFL. It makes sense then that he told NFL.com he models his game after one of the NFL’s speed demons: Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. Waddle also said that there is some of Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp’s game in his playing style.

Was SEC Special Teams Player Of The Year In 2019

Outside of the passing game, Waddle brings a dangerous threat to the Dolphins in the kick return and punt return game as well. He had three total special teams touchdowns in his time at Alabama. And in 2019, he won the Southeastern Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Year award after returning 20 punts for 487 yards (24.4 avg) and five kicks for 175 yards (35 avg) that season.

Before Ankle Injury He Was Dominating In 2020

Waddle suffered his injury in the fourth game of Alabama’s season in 2020. But prior to that he had already racked up 25 catches for 557 yards and three touchdowns. That’s a full season pace of 81 receptions for 1,810 yards and 13 touchdowns which would have put him on par with his teammate and Heisman winner Devonta Smith.

Big Miley Cyrus Fan

He’s a big fan of the pop singer, saying at the 2017 U.S. Army All America Bowl that he had a “huge crush” on the pop singer.