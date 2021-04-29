MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The cruise industry might be able to resume voyages in U.S. waters this July.

In a letter from the Centers for Disease Control to cruise industry leaders, it said passenger trips could resume in July if they are fully compliant with the Conditional Sail Order.

“My focus has been to empower our economic engines in Miami-Dade and give our residents a safe path to return to work. I’m grateful to the CDC for engaging in ongoing dialogue with the Port and our local cruise partners about a path to safe-reopening of the cruise industry, and excited by this latest update resulting from those conversations and recommendations,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement.

The mayor said the county will continue to work closely with the CDC and its cruise partners for a safe restart of cruising this summer.

According to the Conditional Sail Order, cruise lines could skip simulated test voyages if 98 percent of crew members and 95 percent of passengers are fully vaccinated.

Last October, the CDC said cruise operators were required to conduct test sailings and apply for a certificate at least 60 days before offering passenger cruises.

They now say they will review and respond to applications for simulated voyages within five days.

The Conditional Sail Order also requires cruise lines to submit port agreements as soon as possible.

The CDC said eliminating the risk on cruises isn’t possible so the idea is to mitigate it.