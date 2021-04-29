MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,666 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
That brings the total to 2,228,212 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were 55 additional deaths, bringing the total to 35,777.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.73% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.74%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,046 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 1 newly reported death.
The death toll stands now at 6,141.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 482,443.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.50% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.62%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 636 new cases and 1 fewer death.
The death toll stands at 2,885.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 235,335 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.52% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.38%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 15 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
In Monroe, there were 15 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County's overall totals are 6,882 cases and 49 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.90% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.96%.