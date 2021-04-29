MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Lauderdale Lakes Middle School front desk attendant has been arrested for making bomb threats to area schools.

Detectives said it happened at approximately 9:34 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, when a tip was received indicating that there were bombs on the campuses of Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Boyd H. Anderson High School.

BSO deputies, along with BSO’s Threat Management Unit detectives, responded to the schools to investigate.

Later that day, at approximately 1:02 p.m., another tip was received which read “Imma shoot up Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Boyd Anderson’s school. This is not a joke.”

Police would later identify Patrick Jean as the suspect in both threats.

Jean was arrested Wednesday at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School.

Police said Jean admitted to making threats in a post-Miranda confession.

Jean is currently being held at the BSO Main Jail.

Authorities said Jean faces two counts of threats to discharge a destructive device and two counts of written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting.