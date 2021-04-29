MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Lauderdale Lakes Middle School front desk attendant has been arrested for making bomb threats to area schools.
Detectives said it happened at approximately 9:34 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, when a tip was received indicating that there were bombs on the campuses of Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Boyd H. Anderson High School.READ MORE: Neighbors 4 Neighbors’ Executive Director 'Just Flabbergasted' As Pandemic Relief Efforts Exceed $1M
BSO deputies, along with BSO’s Threat Management Unit detectives, responded to the schools to investigate.
Later that day, at approximately 1:02 p.m., another tip was received which read “Imma shoot up Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Boyd Anderson’s school. This is not a joke.”
Police would later identify Patrick Jean as the suspect in both threats.READ MORE: Miami-Dade County Prepares Ahead Of Peak Mosquito Season
Jean was arrested Wednesday at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School.
Police said Jean admitted to making threats in a post-Miranda confession.
Jean is currently being held at the BSO Main Jail.MORE NEWS: Miami Gardens Teacher Faces Child Molestation Charges
Authorities said Jean faces two counts of threats to discharge a destructive device and two counts of written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting.