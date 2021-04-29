MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board is expected to vote Thursday on whether to begin negotiations on separation agreements for Superintendent Robert Runcie and General Council Barbara Myrick.

The Board will be asked to authorize Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood, assisted by appropriate legal counsel, to meet with the Superintendent and General Counsel and their respective representatives to explore mutual agreements for separation. If and when tentative agreements are reached, they will then be brought to a public School Board Meeting for discussion and approval.

During last Tuesday’s School Board workshop, Runcie told board member Lori Alhadeff that “I’m willing to discuss the path of a mutual agreement of separation.”

“If this is going to give you peace mind, if it’s going to give you and any other parents that remain mad at me because I don’t see what else there is I can do, if this going to give you that, I’ll step aside so you can have the peace that you were looking for,” said Runcie.

Alhadeff, whose 17-year-old daughter Alyssa was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, blames Runcie for it.

“The lack of school safety measures, the lack of policies, the lack of training, are some of the failures that led up to that tragedy. I know that Mr. Runcie didn’t pull the trigger but his lack of leadership as Superintendent led up to what happened that day,” she said.

Runcie and Myrick were arrested last week. Runcie is charged with perjury, Myrick with unlawful disclosure of grand jury proceedings. On Wednesday, Runcie entered a plea of not guilty to the charge.

Runcie’s charge stems from testimony about school safety funding tied to the grand jury investigation into the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the grand jury investigation months following the massacre.

Prosecutors say Runcie spoke with witnesses in a case involving Broward County Public Schools former technology chief Tony Hunter, who is accused of steering a lucrative contract to a friend. Runcie is accused of denying he spoke to them while under oath.

The majority of community stakeholders who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting were in support of Runcie.

“What is on trial here is a system that would allow an overbearing, overreaching, governor that found out once he could not legally keep a campaign promise, he turned around and is threatening him,” said a pastor who spoke out in favor of Runcie.

“The greatest achievements that have occurred in the district is under superintendence Runcie, by far, no doubt about it. Why do we want to get rid of him so much,” added Broward county commissioner Dale Holiness.

Runcie lawyers called the move dirty politics and say he’s done nothing wrong. But due process or not, Alhadef says Runcie and Myrick’s departure would help her move forward.

“For me, it’s one step in the healing process and one step into holding Mr. Runcie responsible,” added Alhadef.