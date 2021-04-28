MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are looking for a woman accused of stealing a husky and now they are also looking for a man, who allegedly called the dog’s owner and told her to stop posting posters with his girl’s image or he would contact an attorney.

“I’m feeling really hurt, I feel hurt,” said Yami Polo, the dog’s owner.

Polo is missing one of her dogs. Her 7-month-old husky Snow is gone. She and Bronco got out of the yard a week ago.

“I noticed my girl’s not here, so I go out and start screaming her name and my neighbor tells me I saw a girl grabbing your dog. White Mercedes ML 350,” Yami said

A couple of neighbors gave Yami a surveillance video. You can see Snow is running in a surveillance video, not far from the house. Then, the video shows as someone in that SUV stops gets out, and grabs the dog.

“It was really quick. They see the dog, they pull up to the side. You can see where she opens the door, she goes down, she takes the dog and leaves, she didn’t even look back.”

She was hoping when that car stopped and took the dog they were just trying to keep it safe.

Yami put up posters with the girl’s picture on it and that is when she got a phone call.

“Then they got a call from a man, ‘are you the one looking for this husky.’ He goes ya, please if you have information and he goes, ‘you’re shameless you’re posting my girl on every flyer, you can’t do that, you’re going to see my lawyer.'”

“He goes, I’m not going to give you your dog back and he hung up.”

That’s when Miami-Dade police got involved. Investigators tell CBS4 they’re looking for a man and the female in the video. Police said they called that man back, they said he was using a non-traceable internet phone.

“He goes no, the police is in this. So, I’m going to call my lawyer, he hung up on the police and he put his phone off. Since then nothing,” Yami said.