Stimulus Check Update: Can You Expect A Plus-Up Payment?
Many Americans have already received an extra stimulus check, with more going out each week.
Centner Academy Science Teacher Cautions 5th Graders On Hugging Vaccinated Parents
In an email to CBS Miami, Leila Centner confirmed the incident with the fifth-grade class occurred, but argued the teacher violated school policy by discussing the issue with the children.
2021 Celebrity Deaths
PIX: 54th Giraffe Born At Zoo Miami Makes Exhibit Debut
The unnamed male calf, who was born on April 2, was joined by his 14-year-old mother Mia and other members of the herd.
Florida Panthers Clinch A Playoff Berth, And Start Thinking Bigger
For just the seventh time in their 27-season history, the Panthers are going to the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Aguilar's 5th HR In 6 Games Leads Marlins Over Brewers 6-2
Jesús Aguilar homered for the fifth time in his last six games, leading the Miami Marlins over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Wednesday.
Valspar Championship Preview: Copperhead Course At Innisbrook 'Doesn't Necessarily Just Play To One Style,' Says CBS Sports Trevor Immelman
The PGA Tour returns to the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort for the Valspar Championship, where Paul Casey goes for the three-peat.
PIX: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Celebrate Super Bowl 55 Win
Group Hopes To Turn Oscars Red Carpet Moment Into Sustainable Fashion Movement
This year’s Academy Awards will have a different look because of the pandemic. But for one organization, the commitment to red carpet fashion and protecting the environment remains the same.
'Sport Of Kings' Returns To South Beach With World Polo League Beach Polo
A VIP tent, a warm ocean breeze, ponies, and riders on the sand mark the return of the World Polo League Beach Polo to South Beach.
Shock G, Digital Underground Frontman Rapper, Dead At 57 In Tampa
Sad news in the music world. Rapper Shock G, also known as Humpty Dump has died.
Taste Of The Town: KYU Miami Remains Wynwood Hotspot With Asian-Inspired Cuisine
KYU Miami remains a Wynwood hotspot with chef Raheem Sealey now running the kitchen and dishing out delicious Asian-inspired cuisine.
‘Reefa’ Tells Story Of Israel Hernandez’s Last Summer Before Tragic Death At The Hands Of Miami Beach Police
“Reefa” is a touching, real-life story that follows 18-year-old Colombian immigrant and artist Israel “Reefa” Hernandez during his last summer in Miami.
Taste Of The Town: Chefs Jose Mendin And Santo Agnello Open Italian Eatery Casa Isola
Celebrity chef Jose Mendin’s new Italian eatery Casa Isola is now open in Sunset Harbour, located in the exact space of his original Pubbelly restaurant.
Alaska Joins Florida's Legal Fight To Get CDC's No Sail Order For Cruise Ships Lifted
Alaska has joined forces with Florida in a legal battle over the Centers for Disease Control's no sail order for the cruise industry.
WATCH LIVE: President Biden’s First Address To Congress
By
CBSMiami.com Team
April 28, 2021 at 8:55 pm
Filed Under:
Congress
,
Local TV
,
Miami News
,
President Biden
CBSMiami.com
Team
More from
CBSMiami.com Team