MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several Miami-Dade schools were included in this year’s U.S. News & World Report’s list of the Best High Schools in the US.
The list is based on the review of nearly 24,000 public high schools in all 50 states.READ MORE: Oriole Elementary In Lauderdale Lakes Evacuated Over Bomb Threat
Miami-Dade County Public Schools led the state once more with 92 traditional and magnet schools on the list, including four high schools among the top 100 in the nation and nine in the top 20 for the state.
All schools were analyzed using a six-step analysis, including Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) tests, school performance, math and reading proficiency, graduation rates, and achievement gap.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Warm & Breezy, A Few Sprinkles Possible On The Breeze
Four schools in Miami were recognized as among the best 100 schools in the nation:
- #5 School for Advanced Studies (All five campuses)
- #65 Design & Architecture Senior High School (DASH)
- #72 iPreparatory Academy (iPrep)
- #87 Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy
Nine M-DCPS schools ranked among Florida’s top 20:MORE NEWS: 'Hopefully We'll See Cruising From This Port This Summer': Mayor Daniella Levine Cava At COVID Vaccination Pop-Up Event At PortMiami
- #1 School for Advanced Studies (All five campuses)
- #5 Design & Architecture Senior High School (DASH)
- #6 iPreparatory Academy (iPrep)
- #9 Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy
- #11 Young Women’s Preparatory Academy
- #13 Marine Academy of Science and Technology (MAST@FIU)
- #14 International Studies Preparatory Academy
- #17 Terra Environmental Research Institute
- #20 Maritime & Science Technology Academy (MAST)
Click here to see the complete list.