MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting that sent five people to the hospital.

According to MDPD, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at around 9:20 p.m. coming from a residence in the 2100 block of NW 85 Street.

Officers found two people, an adult male and female, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of the victims were taken to Ryder Trauma Center. The man was in critical condition while the woman was in stable condition.

Police then learned three people, all suffering gunshot wounds, arrived at North Shore Hospital. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the three, who were in critical condition but stable condition, to Ryder Trauma Center. No ages or genders were given for the three people.

Officers were able to link the three people to the scene where the other two victims were found.

According to police, preliminary information revealed that there was a gathering at the residence when shots were exchanged.

If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.