MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the second time in Zoo Miami’s history, a Cinereous vulture has hatched and is being raised by its parents.

The hatching occurred on April 12th in a secluded area of the zoo.

The father’s name is “Valentino” and he hatched at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in California in 2009. The female’s name is “Tessa” and she hatched at the Buffalo Zoo in 2010. This is the second surviving chick for the pair.

Cinereous vultures are the largest of the Old World vultures with females growing larger than males. With a wingspan that can exceed 9 feet, a large female can weigh over 20 pounds.

They are found in various parts of Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Because they have a special type of hemoglobin in their blood, they can reach extreme heights while soaring to find their food and have been observed on Mount Everest at over 20,000 feet.

Cinereous vultures are considered “Near Threatened” and their numbers have been greatly reduced over the last hundred years due to poisoning, habitat loss, and the reduction of their food supply. They have become extinct over several parts of their previous range. Fortunately, recent conservation and education programs have resulted in a small population increase over the last several years.