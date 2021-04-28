MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,178 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
That brings the total to 2,222,546 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were 76 additional deaths, bringing the total to 35,722.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.76% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.81%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 914 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 10 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands now at 6,140.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 481,397.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.19% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.75%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 456 new cases and 9 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,886.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 234,699 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.90% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.42%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 15 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
In Monroe, there were 15 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County's overall totals are 6,867 cases and 49 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.24%% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.11%.