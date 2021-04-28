MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Alex Garcia is set to appear for the third day before Judge Lody Jean hoping bond will be set so he can get out of jail while awaiting trial.

The 17-year-old is accused of killing four people in a violent New Year’s Day crash at 79th Avenue and West Flagler Street. Surveillance video played on day two of his bond hearing on Tuesday showed his Tahoe speeding west on Flagler about 3:30 a.m. It collided with another car, killing the four people inside.

“At the point of impact were you able to determine from the electronic data recorder’s extraction how fast the driver was going at the point he collided with Yuhlia Barzaga’s Hyundai Alantra?’ asked prosecutor Genevieve Valle.

“He was traveling at 105 miles an hour,” replied Florida Highway Patrol Corporal Christine Gracey.

Gracey said with that crash happening at more than 100 miles per hour the cars fused together, traveling nearly the length of a football field before stopping. Investigators downloaded the data from the SUV’s black box.

“Were you able to determine whether or not he ever applied the brakes prior to the point of the collision with Yuhlia Barzaga’s Hyundai Alantra?” asked Valle.

“The brakes were applied at less than a half a second out which was at the point of impact at 105 miles an hour,” said Gracey.

Garcia, who has been charged as an adult, is facing four counts of DUI manslaughter, four counts of vehicular homicide, and two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury. He was driving on a learner’s permit. Investigators say he had alcohol and drugs in his system.