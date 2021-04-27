MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A landmark Miami Beach restaurant, closed since 2019, is going to be making a comeback.
The Forge, a fine-dining establishment became a hot spot for celebrities in the 1950s.
When it shut its doors, the plan was to remake the space, but the pandemic changed all that.
Last December, everything inside was auctioned off.
Fast forward to 2021, now, nightclub owner David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality will take over the lease, and keep the Forge name.
Grutman most recently opened the Goodtime Hotel on South Beach with entertainer Pharrell Williams.
No word yet on when you might be able to dine once again at the Forge.