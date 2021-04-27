MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tuesday was a big day for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the City of Sweetwater, as Station 29 had its dedication and grand opening.
The new 11,000-square-foot station will provide reduced response times and life-saving services to the residents of Sweetwater.
Station 29 was rebuilt and modernized to meet the demands of one of the busiest stations in the county.
There were a number of elected and fire officials on hand for the event.
In addition to speeches, there was a ribbon-cutting and a flag-raising ceremony.
But the highlight of the day had to be when Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava threw caution to the wind and slid down one of the fire poles.
Station 29 is located on Southwest 107th Avenue in Sweetwater.