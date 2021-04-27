FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Superintendent Robert Runcie told the Broward School Board on Tuesday that he’s open to stepping down.

“If the environment is not as such that I can’t do my very best, I’m willing to discuss a path to a mutual agreement of separation,” he said.

Runcie and School Board General Counsel Barbara Myrick were arrested last week.

The superintendent is accused of committing perjury during a grand jury hearing about school safety. Myrick is charged with unlawful disclosure of statewide grand jury proceedings.

In a video statement released Tuesday morning, Runcie thanked everyone who has voiced support for him.

He also mentioned a statement from his lawyer last week, which said, “It’s a sad day in Broward County and across Florida when politics become more important than the interest of our students. Superintendent Runcie has fully cooperated with law enforcement through this statewide grand jury process.”

Runcie said he’s confident he will be “vindicated.”

“I look forward to due process being followed, where individuals are treated fairly through the normal judicial system. I will continue to be transparent with the board with all of Broward County Public Schools, parents and with the entire community,” he said.

He added that his focus is on the district’s students, teachers, and staff.

“Our district is going through a difficult time right now. It is how we cope during these difficult times that shows our true character and makes us stronger. The most positive action that any of us can take now is to focus on our core mission of giving our students the best possible educational experience to prepare them for a successful future and to instill in them the confidence to stand up for what is right,” he said.

The charge against Runcie stems from testimony about school safety funding tied to the grand jury investigation into the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The state says in order to prepare his testimony, Runcie spoke with witnesses in a case against Broward County Public Schools former technology chief Tony Hunter who is accused of steering a lucrative contract to a friend.

However, when asked about information he was giving during his grand jury testimony, Runcie, still under oath, said he was going by memory.

READ: Robert Runcie Indictment

Runcie’s arraignment is set for May 12. His attorneys filed a motion last week to dismiss the charge.

Some school board members are looking at Runcie’s contract which has another two years on it. However, there is a line in it that states the school board can have an evaluation at any time.

Tuesday’s meeting was a workshop. If they reach some sort of agreement, they will take to vote on it Thursday, April 29th.