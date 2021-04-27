MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a comfortable, quiet start across Miami-Dade and Broward with temperatures in the low to mid-70s, the Keys saw the upper 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, warm, dry, and breezy. It will be less humid with highs in the low to mid-80s. The wind will increase out of the east-northeast to 15 to 25 miles per hour. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach and small craft should exercise caution.
Tuesday night will be pleasant with lows around 70 degrees.
Wednesday we stay warm and breezy with seasonable highs in the low to mid-80s. Thursday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
It will be hot on Friday with highs soaring to around 90 degrees. The rain chance increases this weekend with the potential for spotty storms on Saturday and Sunday.