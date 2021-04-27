MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One person is charged with disorderly conduct following a brawl at Miami International Airport which was captured on video and has since gone viral.

Miami-Dade Police have identified him as Jameel Decquir, one of several people involved in the chaos on concourse D, gate 12, in the American Airlines terminal.

The passengers were waiting on their flight to Chicago when a group of people started fighting after being told there were just three standby seats available for their party of four.

A witness told CBSMiami.com there was some back and fourth with the agent and then the agent asked the next group of 3 if they wanted to go.

The first group of 4 at the counter and the next group of 3, exchanged some words which led to a push and that’s when the fists started to fly.

All of the people involved in the fight were on stand-by to get on the flight.

Video posted on social media shows the melee and people trying to stop it, after it spread to two locations.

One fight was next to the check in counter where a man can be seen getting punched and kicked repeatedly by at least three people.

When the camera pans to the right, several other people can be seen punching and kicking each other next to a row of seats.

Witnesses can be heard saying “Guys, stop it. Guys, stop it, You’re going to (expletive) kill him,” while others yell for “Security!”

A woman can be heard saying, “Stop it, you’re going to get it trouble.”

“Part of me is a little bit not surprised that people are like, it seems like crazier and crazier stuff is going on in the news, so this is like, it’s almost become a new normal, honestly,” said passenger Stefano Paparella.

“There’s so much going on in the world today the last thing I want to do is see my brothers and sisters in an airport fighting, there is no reason to do that,” said passenger Latoya Sanchez. “We’ve gone through so much in these last 2 years from COVID to social injustice. We’ve been doing that, living that for a long time. It’s embarrassing.”

Miami-Dade police say the victim did not want to press any charges. He was treated on the scene and released.