MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Students at Norland Middle School got a lesson in finance Tuesday – one they’ll never forget.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones surprised the students with starter savings accountsREAD MORE: Oklahoma Named Nation's New 'Lightning Capital,' But What About Florida?
That will help teach them the importance of financial stability and investing.READ MORE: As Police Investigate Death Of Elijah Lafrance, Family Of Chassidy Saunders Also Awaits Justice
Each child was awarded a Goalsetter savings account with $40 in it.
“The fact that you guys have a chance to learn this now, 10 years before I had a chance to learn it, that’s extremely important,” Jones told the students. “I want you guys to really hold onto these lessons. This is a chance for you guys to hold onto these lessons and design your life the way you want to.”MORE NEWS: White House Gives Its Position On Centner Academy's Announcement They Won't Employ Vaccinated People
The app Goalsetter teamed up with the NFL Players Association for the “Dropping Jewels” initiative.