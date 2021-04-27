  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Byron Jones, Community, Local TV, Miami Dolphins, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Students at Norland Middle School got a lesson in finance Tuesday – one they’ll never forget.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones surprised the students with starter savings accounts

That will help teach them the importance of financial stability and investing.

Each child was awarded a Goalsetter savings account with $40 in it.

“The fact that you guys have a chance to learn this now, 10 years before I had a chance to learn it, that’s extremely important,” Jones told the students. “I want you guys to really hold onto these lessons. This is a chance for you guys to hold onto these lessons and design your life the way you want to.”

The app Goalsetter teamed up with the NFL Players Association for the “Dropping Jewels” initiative.

