MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Collins Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m.
A man, who had been shot in the leg, was taken by a friend to Mount Sinai Hospital, according to police.
Part of Collins Avenue was shut down for several hours while the investigation took place. The roadway has since reopened.
Detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS(8477).