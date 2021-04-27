MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Principal Michelle Kefford has been selected as a “Key Influencer” by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and will be flying with the team in advance of the 2021 Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

“I’m incredibly excited about this opportunity,” said Kefford. “It’s such an honor to be chosen by the Blue Angels as a ‘Key Influencer’”

Wherever the Blue Angels perform, they select a person who helps shape attitudes and opinions of youth in their communities and reward them with an hour-long flight.

Kefford, who has been the principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for the past two years, was named to the leadership role in 2019, as the school community continued its recovery from the February 14, 2018, tragedy that took place on the campus.

Kefford was honored as Broward County Public Schools Principal of the Year in 2018, Florida’s Principal of the Year in 2019.

This year’s Fort Lauderdale Air Show will take place under a series of “Stay Safe and Separate Initiatives” to ensure the safety of guests and spectators.

The Blue Angels will headline the Fort Lauderdale Air Show, scheduled for May 8-9, over Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Click here to learn more about the air show.