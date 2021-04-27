MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Public Schools has released the final schedule for in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021, while also reminding those who will be attending that all health and safety guidelines will continue to be followed amid the pandemic.
The graduation ceremonies are scheduled for June 1 – June 9. Click here for the full schedule.
The graduations will range in size from 20 to 958 graduates.
Modifications have been made to the traditional graduation ceremony to ensure social distancing:
- Each graduate will be allotted two tickets for their parents/guardians
- Parents/Guardians will sit in PODS of two and be socially distanced from others
- Each venue will have a dedicated entrance just for the graduates
- Staggered graduation schedule will reduce traffic and allow ample time for cleaning and sanitizing each venue between sessions
- Graduates will be socially distanced from principal for photos
- Diplomas will be handed out upon return of the cap and gown
Extensive health and safety protocols will be used for graduates and dignitaries participating in the ceremonies, including:
- Graduates will be socially distanced in front of stage area
- Face coverings will be mandatory for all participants
- Platform guests will be socially distanced
- Microphone(s) will be sanitized after each speaker
- Platform guests will create a socially distanced receiving line
- There will be no handshaking after graduates receive diploma cover
- Only ticketed guests and graduates will be allowed into venue
- Hand sanitizer will be provided
In addition to wearing a mask or facial covering, all those attending will be required to complete a health screening prior to entry.
Graduations will take place at three venues:
- Miami-Dade Fair & Expo Center
- FIU’s Ocean Bank Convocation Center
- Miami Senior High Auditorium
Graduations will also be streamed for families and friends who may be unable to attend physically.