MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Public Schools has released the final schedule for in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021, while also reminding those who will be attending that all health and safety guidelines will continue to be followed amid the pandemic.

The graduation ceremonies are scheduled for June 1 – June 9. Click here for the full schedule.

The graduations will range in size from 20 to 958 graduates.

Modifications have been made to the traditional graduation ceremony to ensure social distancing:

Each graduate will be allotted two tickets for their parents/guardians

Parents/Guardians will sit in PODS of two and be socially distanced from others

Each venue will have a dedicated entrance just for the graduates

Staggered graduation schedule will reduce traffic and allow ample time for cleaning and sanitizing each venue between sessions

Graduates will be socially distanced from principal for photos

Diplomas will be handed out upon return of the cap and gown

Extensive health and safety protocols will be used for graduates and dignitaries participating in the ceremonies, including:

Graduates will be socially distanced in front of stage area

Face coverings will be mandatory for all participants

Platform guests will be socially distanced

Microphone(s) will be sanitized after each speaker

Platform guests will create a socially distanced receiving line

There will be no handshaking after graduates receive diploma cover

Only ticketed guests and graduates will be allowed into venue

Hand sanitizer will be provided

In addition to wearing a mask or facial covering, all those attending will be required to complete a health screening prior to entry.

Graduations will take place at three venues:

Miami-Dade Fair & Expo Center

FIU’s Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Miami Senior High Auditorium

Graduations will also be streamed for families and friends who may be unable to attend physically.