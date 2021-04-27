FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board will meet Tuesday to discuss the future of Superintendent Robert Runcie.
Runcie and School Board General Counsel Barbara Myrick were arrested last week.READ MORE: Centner Academy Won't Employ COVID-19 Vaccinated Employees, Citing Debunked Theory
The Superintendent is accused of committing perjury during a grand jury hearing about school safety. Myrick is charged with unlawful disclosure of statewide grand jury proceedings.
The charges stem from testimony about school safety funding tied to the grand jury investigation into the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The state says in order to prepare his testimony, Runcie spoke with witnesses in a case against Broward County Public Schools former technology chief.READ MORE: One Person Injured Following Overnight Shooting in Miami Beach
But when asked about information he was giving, Runcie, still under oath, said he was going by memory.
READ: Robert Runcie Indictment
Runcie’s arraignment is set for May 12. His attorneys filed a motion last week to dismiss the charge.MORE NEWS: SEE IT: Standby Passengers At Center Of Miami International Airport Brawl
Some school board members are looking at Runcie’s contract which has another two years on it. However, there is a line in it that states the school board can have an evaluation at any time.