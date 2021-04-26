MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a sizzling summer-like Sunday with highs in the low to mid-90s across South Florida, our temperatures will be closer to normal this week courtesy of a weak cold front that will move in.

It was a mild start Monday morning with temperatures in the low to mid-70s in Broward and Miami-Dade. It was warmer across the Keys with the upper 70s.

The rain chance will be highest around midday and Monday afternoon. A few storms are possible with the potential for a few downpours. Our highs will climb to the low to mid-80s and the breeze will build out of the northeast.

Monday night will be more comfortable with lows falling to around 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Monday will also see the peak of the first super moon of 2021.

We will continue to enjoy more seasonable highs in the low to mid-80s through midweek with an ocean breeze and mainly dry conditions. Hazardous beach and boating conditions are likely as the breeze builds over the next few days.

It will be a little warmer by Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Spotty showers are possible on Friday. We will remain above average this weekend with highs in the upper 80s and the potential for some storms Saturday and Sunday.