MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The much-anticipated 2021 NFL Draft is Thursday, April 29 and there are plenty of hot spots around town to watch.

In this year’s draft, the Miami Dolphins have two first-round picks. The team has the sixth and 18th draft picks in what is expected to be a quarterback-heavy draft class.

According to experts, the Dolphins hope to add to their offensive capabilities with a running back or wide receiver. Though they may very well select an offensive lineman or linebacker.

The first round of the draft is expected to kick off at 8 p.m.

The following restaurants, eateries, and sports bars will broadcast the NFL draft:

American Social: From hand-crafted cocktails to draft beers, American Social has the liquid fuel needed for watching the NFL Draft. You can pair your spirits with the ultimate bar food mixed with some Miami flare, find Goat Cheese Croquettes draped in a red chili guava glaze, or keep it classic with smokey Ribs & Wings. Patrons can try the Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich, made with southern fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, pickles atop a thick brioche bun.

Location: 690 SW 1st Ct., Miami Click here for more.

Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill: They have a new exclusive BBQ menu for draft day. Bokamper’s menu has new Smoked BBQ Ribs, Brisket, Sausage, BBQ Smoked Chicken, Pulled Pork Sandwiches, their popular Clint Eastwood Sandwich, which is a combination of smoked BBQ chicken, sausage and pulled pork. Happy Hour deals run from 5pm to 7pm, with $5 shots and 50% off drinks.

Locations vary: Click here for more.

Duffy’s Sports Grill: At Duffy’s, guests can have a great time with their plethora of dishes and drinks. From a variety of beers, wines, and cocktails, Duffy’s Sports Grill has the go-to drinks Also, don’t miss out on their list of starters, such as Firecracker Shrimp or their famous Onion Ring Tower, award-winning Burgers and Wings, Steaks, and BBQ Ribs.

Locations vary: Click here for more.

Flanigan’s Seafood Bar And Grill: Flanigans and sporting events go hand-in-hand. There are several locations across South Florida, all featuring their classic baby-back ribs, juicy steaks, a lineup of delicious appetizers, and desserts. Draft night specials include 50% off all beer, wine, and liquor from 9 p.m. to close.

Locations vary: Click here for more.

Miller’s Ale House: This is a great place to watch the Draft with a menu full of their famous boneless Chicken Zingers, steaks, pasta dishes, and numerous appetizers to share with friends. The bar features cocktails, wines, and over 75 varieties of local craft, seasonal and domestic beers.

Locations vary: Click here for more.

PLANTA: The popular eatery with locations in South Beach and Coconut Grove is letting guests bring the restaurant’s famed flavors into their homes for any at-home draft day celebrations. Indulge in 100% plant-based bites from the comfort of your home while your favorite players get picked. You can also try their classic “bar food” delicacies with a plant-based twist such as the PLANTA Burger, Cauliflower Tots, signature pizzas, nachos, and more.

Location: 850 Commerce St, Miami Beach: Click here for more