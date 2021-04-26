LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a triple shooting in Lauderhill Monday afternoon that involved people in two cars exchanging gunfire in the middle of the road.

Chopper4 was over the scene along State Road 7 and Sunrise Boulevard.

According to the Lauderhill Police Department, officers who arrived on the scene didn’t see anything but find several bullet casings.

Officers later found a tan vehicle in the median with several bullet holes.

Investigators later learned a black vehicle was seen shooting at a tan vehicle while they were traveling southbound on State Road 7.

In an attempt to get away from the shooter, the tan car got into a couple of crashes in the roadway. The black vehicle continued to shoot towards the tan vehicle. When the car came into a rest, both vehicle had an exchange of gunfire.

The black vehicle later fled the area southbound.

The three victims were taken to Plantation General by a bystander, who later returned to the scene. Those same victims were then later transferred to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale in serious condition.

A portion of State Road 7 is shutdown as the investigation continues.

So far, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with info is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.