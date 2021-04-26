MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has identified the 3-year-old boy shot and killed at a birthday party in northeast Miami-Dade as Elijah LaFrance.

According to detectives, the shooting happened at around 8:05 p.m. Saturday in the area of North Miami Avenue and NE 158 Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 3-year-old Elijah suffering from a gunshot would. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

A-21-year-old woman was also shot. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

CBS4 was told the property where the shooting occurred is an Airbnb rental, which was booked to host the party. An altercation started outside of the house and shots were fired.

Both Elijah and the woman, who has not been identified were found outside.

“They killed him. Oh God, he is still on my mind. I was just playing with him,” said the boy’s devastated uncle, Adrian Annestor, who was at the party. “I wish it could have been me because I’ve lived long enough. He couldn’t even say mom and dad,” he said.

Neighbor Zobop, who lives just a house down also expressed his grief, saying “How you gonna go and you see a party with children inside and you open fire on them. You are nothing but a coward. You are a coward.”

Zobop walked outside just moments before shots were fired

“I, soon as I walked outside, I saw this white truck driving by slow. I didn’t pay attention to it because it’s normal. My sister was outside with me and next thing we know, ‘bam, bam, bam.’ We heard the shots fired. A tree blocked my view but my neighbor across the street he saw everything, when a man pulled the machine gun and started shooting,” he said.

Zobop’s neighbor, who did not want to appear on camera, said shots hit his car and home.

“Lots of fires. It sounded like a series of fire crackers. More than 30 rounds I heard. And then I saw a person running to a car and then a car took off high speed and two more cars followed all going east,” the neighbor said.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said those responsible for the shooting will be found and held accountable. He also expressed his condolences to the family of the boy.

Police have not provided any details about the possible shooter, as the investigation continues.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.