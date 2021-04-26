MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,513 new coronavirus cases on Monday.
That brings the total to 2,212,097 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were 66 additional deaths, bringing the total to 35,600.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.28% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.02%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 766 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 13 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands now at 6,125.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 479,426.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.94% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.00%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 459 new cases and 3 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,868.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 233,624 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.21% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.69%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 6 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County's overall totals are 6,842 cases and 49 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 2.52% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.24%.