MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Community activists came out Monday calling for justice after the shooting death of 3-year-old Elijah LaFrance over the weekend.

“Caskets are getting smaller and smaller,” said Crystal Foster, holding a sign that said: “Enough Is Enough.” “We come out here every weekend for the death of a child.”

Pastors, leaders of community groups and others stood in front of the home where LaFrance was killed, begging for change to prevent this from happening to any other child.

Shanlavie Drayton, the mother of 7-year-old Alana Washington who was shot and killed last summer, knows this pain all too well.

“If you see something, say something. It works,” she said. “We got arrests because somebody saw something and said something.”

On Saturday, someone drove by the house on NE 158th Street in Miami, where Elijah LaFrance was having a party to celebrate his upcoming fourth birthday. He was killed and a 21-year-old woman was injured.

Neighbors said the house is an Airbnb and they heard dozens of gunshots.

“Our children don’t deserve this,” said Susan Kennedy, another activist with the group. “They deserve to live. They deserve to play. They deserve to celebrate at their own birthday party, and I’m tired of this.”

Emotions were raw, and the message was clear. Those gathered called on people to stop the violence and come forward with information.

“Give their name,” shouted Lamont Nanton with the organization Circle of Brotherhood. “If you don’t want to say who you are, then write a letter. Do something. Do your part.”

The reward for information leading to an arrest in this case has been raised to $15,000. Call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS if you have information. You can leave a tip anonymously.