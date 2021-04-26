DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The owner of a Southwest Ranches mansion, where strangers showed up for a wedding that he didn’t know about, spoke exclusively with CBS4’s Brooke Shafer about what happened.

“It was their wedding day and they had all these people coming and caterers and everything,” said Nathan Finkel, the owner of the sprawling mansion on Hancock Road.

Finkel said he started getting phone calls on the morning of April 17th, about seven of them.

“The morning of the wedding, I got phone calls from the wife saying it was the day of the wedding and she needed to get in to set up,” he said.

Except, Finkel knew nothing of the wedding that was supposedly happening at the mansion he owned. He said he never gave the couple permission to use his house for their nuptials.

Finkel told CBS4 he eventually recognized the groom as a man who had toured his on-the-market mansion about a year ago.

“They looked at it again, and again, and again. Brought his family, brought his kids,” said Finkel who added the couple never came up with the money to purchase the 16,300-square-foot home.

Finkel, who doesn’t live on the property, but in a home nearby, called Davie Police who dispatched officers.

“I have people trespassing on my property,” he told a 911 dispatcher. “And they keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having a wedding here and it’s God’s message. I don’t know what’s going on. All I want is (for) it to stop. And they’re sitting at my property right at the front gate right now.”

Davie Police told CBS4, officers sent to the home asked the two people at the gate to leave. According to police, they left without incident and no charges were filed.

Finkel said he never saw a wedding party or caterers show up that day, but he did get a couple of wedding presents sent to his home. He added the couple had sent invitations with his address on them.

“On the announcement, it said that they were going to own the house or if not implied that they already owned the house,” he said.

The 9 bedroom, 11.5 bath mansion complete with a bowling alley and movie theater was on the market and did recently sell, but not to the couple who showed up expecting a wedding.

“Very strange,” said Finkel. “People in their right mind don’t do these kinds of things.”