MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4’s Jim Berry and Mike Cugno took a look at this year’s NFL Draft, and they’re here to give you their top picks.

The Miami Dolphins have two picks in this year’s NFL Draft and eight picks overall. There’s a lot of speculation of what the Dolphins will do with the first overall pick at No. 6.

Berry and Cugno have predicted the first six picks as well as the Dolphins’ second pick at No. 18.

Both agreed on the first overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

At pick No. 2 for the Jets, Berry chose BYU QB Zach Wilson, while Cugno picked Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

For the third pick for the San Francisco 49ers, Berry’s pick was Fields. Cugno’s pick for the Niners was last year’s national champion from Alabama, quarterback Mac Jones.

At No. 4, Cugno sees a trade happening, with the Patriots moving up thanks to the Falcons and taking BYU’s Wilson. Berry, however, sees the Falcons keeping the No. 4 pick and selecting Gators tight end Kyle Pitts.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the No. 5 pick overall. Cugno believes the team will take LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who would reunite with former Tigers teammate Joe Burrow. As for Berry, he sees the Bengals taking Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell to block for Burrow in Cincy.

And now we’re at No. 6, time for Dolphins’ first pick in the first round.

Berry sees Ja’Marr Chase at No. 6 for the Dolphins. Chase opted out last season and had 20 TDs in 2019 for the Tigers.

Cugno also has a receiver going to the Fins, but he thinks it’ll be the speedy receiver from Alabama, DeVonta Smith. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa played with Smith on the Crimson Tide.

For the Dolphins’ final pick at No. 18 in the first round, Berry takes defensive pass rusher Gregory Rousseau from the University of Miami. Rousseau opted out last season for the Canes. In 2019, Rousseau had 15 and a half sacks for the U.

Cugno believes the Fins will take different University of Miami defensive lineman, Jaelan Phillips. He played last season and had eight sacks for UM.

The NFL Draft will start Thursday, April 29. Watch Dolphins Draft 2021 on Saturday, May 1, on CBS4 at 7 p.m.