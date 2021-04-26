MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A California man has been charged in a deadly crash on Alton Road Monday morning that claimed the life of one of his passengers.

Miami Beach police said Christopher Williams, from Oakland, California was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed when he collided with a Porsche at 27th Street.

This area of Alton Road has a gradual curve and is a no-passing area. According to police Williams, who was on the inside lane, failed to negotiate the curve, veered into the outside lane and the rear passenger side of the Ford struck the front driver’s side of the Porche.

The impact caused the Ford to travel sideways, jump a curb and hit a tree, and then hit a larger tree. The Porsche was forced off the road and struck a parked car.

The two women who were with Williams in the Ford were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where one of them died.

The driver of the Porsche, who had a gash on his left elbow, was treated on the scene by Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

Williams, 38, was reportedly not hurt.

When officers asked Willams how fast he was going he “immediately stated 70 or 75 mph,” according to his arrest report. The area where the crash occurred has a posted speed limit of 30 mph.

Police said a records check revealed Williams’ driving privileges were suspended in California in 2013 and he should not have been behind the wheel.

He’s been charged with vehicular homicide, driving with a suspended license involving injury or death, and reckless driving with damage to property or a person.