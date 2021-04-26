BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie is back at work.

His return comes less than a week after he was charged with perjury.

The charges stem from testimony about school safety funding tied to the grand jury investigation into the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The state says in order to prepare his testimony, Runcie spoke with witnesses in a case against Broward County Public Schools former technology chief.

But when asked about information he was giving, Runcie, still under oath, said he was going by memory.

READ: Robert Runcie Indictment

Runcie’s attorney’s filed a motion last week to dismiss the charge.

The school board will meet Tuesday to discuss Runcie’s future with the district.

His arraignment is set for May 12.