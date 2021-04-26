WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 7
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Broward Sheriff's Office, Deerfield Beach Shooting, Local TV, Miami News, Murder-Suicide

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide in Deerfield Beach.

The shooting happened at 5250 NE 8 Terrace early Monday morning.

READ MORE: $15,000 Reward Now Offered In Case Of 3-Year-Old Elijah LaFrance, Gunned Down At His Birthday Party

BSO said they were called regarding a domestic disturbance. When deputies got to the scene, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: Lure Of A Good Smoke Helped Doral Cigar Shop Pivot During The Pandemic

Paramedics pronounced the man dead. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she also died.

MORE NEWS: AAA: Florida Gas Prices Slip To 7-Week Low

Deputies said it appears the man shot the woman and then himself.

CBSMiami.com Team