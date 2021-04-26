DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide in Deerfield Beach.
The shooting happened at 5250 NE 8 Terrace early Monday morning.
BSO said they were called regarding a domestic disturbance. When deputies got to the scene, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.
Paramedics pronounced the man dead. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she also died.
Deputies said it appears the man shot the woman and then himself.