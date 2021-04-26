TAMPA (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices declined again last week, reaching the lowest daily average price since March 8, 2021.

Florida drivers are paying an average price of $2.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. That’s 12 cents less than what drivers paid in late March, when the state average reached its highest price so far this year – $2.91 per gallon.

Florida drivers are now paying 4 cents less than a week ago, and 11 cents less than this time last month.

Current prices are similar to what drivers paid in April 2019, when conditions were more typical (before the pandemic). The price on April 25, 2019 was $2.73 per gallon. Last year at this time, Florida pump prices averaged an unseasonable $1.80 per gallon; caused by the pandemic’s crippling effect on fuel demand.

“Gasoline demand remains strong, but what has helped push gas prices lower is improved refinery operations,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Refineries struggled through much of February and early March, after harsh winter weather caused mass power outages. Those refineries are mostly back up to full operation. They’re now pumping out gasoline at a rate not seen since autumn.”

The latest weekly data from the EIA suggests U.S. fuel demand has returned to its highest level since the last week of October 2020. While that’s an encouraging sign that drivers are back on the road, gasoline demand remains 6% below pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, gasoline production rates during the past two weeks were the highest since early October 2020.

Regional Prices