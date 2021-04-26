MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for help finding 13-year-old Brianna Claro.
According to Miami PD, Brianna went missing Friday, April 23, at 3:45 p.m. from in front of 6020 NW 13 Street.READ MORE: Florida's Population Boom Leads To Additional Congressional Seat
Police said she was seen entering a blue four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima, with dark tints.READ MORE: COVID In Florida: 3,513 New Cases, 66 Additional Deaths Reported Monday
Brianna stands 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.
She was last seen wearing a burgundy SEED School of Miami uniform sweater, khaki school pants and black Nike sandals.MORE NEWS: SEE IT: Brawl At Miami International Airport Ends With One Arrest
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Miami PD at (305) 603-6300.