MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Efforts to vaccinate more residents continue throughout South Florida and many of those locations are once again feeding up to offer the one douse Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I took my grandma with me this time for her to get her shot,” said David Santos.

He and his family spent the day getting their vaccines.

“We had a whole year living in quarantine and all that stuff, this is like the only solution I can see right now for me and my family,” added Santos.

And now that the FDA and the CDC has ended the 10-day pause of the one-shot J&J vaccine, Santos and other Miami-Dade residents have more vaccine options to try and find some normalcy.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine hold was put in place after a small number of the more than 7.5 million people who got the shot developed a rare blood clots.

But those CBS4’s Bobeth Yates spoke to say they’re not concerned with the vaccine’s safety.

“Six people out of the I don’t know how many millions actually got the vaccine,” reiterated Miami-Dade resident Andres Marquez. “A couple of my friends have gotten the Johnson & Johnson and they’re fine, so I think maybe it should be handled on a case by case basis.”

The FEMA vaccination site at Miami Dade College North Campus is once again offering the J&J shot.

“With the re-introduction of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there are patient facts sheets and updated consent forms that everyone gets,” said Mike Jachles with the Florida Association of Public Information Officers.

Those fact sheets will include additional underling risk factors. And officials say they are encouraging residents to ask their health care provider which vaccine is right for them. Still, those like Santos are vouching for the one shot vaccine.

“I actually took the Johnson & Johnson shot before they put it on hold, I was a little scared about it but now that it’s coming back it’s good and I’m feel great,” said Santos.