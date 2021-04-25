Jim DeFede devoted the entire half-hour to the home stretch of the Florida 2021 legislative session.
It is set to end Friday April 30, assuming lawmakers have approved a new state budget.READ MORE: Elijah LaFrance Identified As 3-Year-Old Boy Killed At Birthday Party In NE Miami-Dade
DeFede and his guests, a state senator and a state representative from South Florida, delve into a variety of topics, including what was accomplished and what will not be.READ MORE: 72-Year-Old Man Killed In West Miami-Dade Hit-And-Run Crash
GUESTS: State Sen. Jason Pizzo/(D) District 38 and State Rep. Danny Perez/(R) District 116
Watch Part 1 in the video player above.MORE NEWS: People Gather In Downtown Miami To Protest Deadly Police Shooting Of Ma’Khia Bryant
Watch Part 2 in the video player below.