MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A protest was held in downtown Miami Saturday after the shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, the 16-year-old girl who was killed by police in Columbus, Ohio.

“Ma’Khia Bryant, I include her with all the other names that have been killed by police,” said the organizer, who didn’t want to appear on camera.

The 16-year-old teenager was shot by an officer Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio. When officers pulled up, Bryant appeared to be chasing one girl before threatening another.

Slowed down, police say video shows the 16-year-old raising a knife, which is when Nicholas Reardon shouted “get down” and then fired four shots

The protesters say Bryant should still be alive.

“I know thing is that people are hesitant on defending her because she had a knife,” said the organizer. “But how I feel is that there are precautions within police training that would prevent things like that. And they refuse.”

But what could have been a large crowd of protesters has turned into a small group of people.

One protester said one reason holding people back was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis anti-riot bill.

“A lot of people are angry that their right is being taken away,” said the organizer.

What this new law enhances is penalties for crimes committed during a riot or a violent protest. It allows authorities to arrest protesters and makes it a second degree felony if a protestor is destroying property.

A person could be punished up to 10 years in prison.

“The state of Florida takes public safety very seriously. We believe in making sure our streets are safe and our cities are prosperous,” the governor said.

But the legislation is putting the governor in hot water amongst civil rights groups.

“People who just want their voices heard will be drug off to jail which is scary and a violation of our first amendment rights,” said Mutaqee Akbar with the NAACP.