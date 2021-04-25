MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 4,671 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

That brings the total to 2,208,584 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 37 additional deaths, bringing the total to 35,534.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.85% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.09%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 878 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 15 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,112.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 478,660.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.93% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.16%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 567 new cases and 6 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,865.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 233,165 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.47% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.73%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 19 reported cases and no newly reported deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,836 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.05% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.07%.