MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in west Miami-Dade.
Authorities said the suspect was driving a white Mercedes-Benz C-Class when they didn't stop for a pedestrian, who was trying to cross SW 24 Street at 112 Avenue.
The 72-year-old man died on the scene.
Police are now looking for the owner of the Mercedes-Benz, which has extensive front-end damage and a missing passenger-side mirror cover.
If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.