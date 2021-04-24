MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Police Department’s Deputy Chief Ronald Papier and his wife, Miami Police Commander Nerly Papier, have both been relieved of duty.

According to Miami Police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat, the Deputy Chief and Commander are relieved of duty with pay effective immediately, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

“No further comment will be made by the department related to this matter,” said Fallat in an emailed statement.

Ronald Paper has been Deputy Chief of Police for more than three and a half years. He was interim Police Chief after Jorge Colina retired and was one of the departments top candidates to replace him.

Commander Nerly Papier, who was featured in a recent CBSMiami report during Women’s History Month in March, began her career with the City of Miami Police Department as a civilian temp employee. She later became a secretary, then a police officer, and six years later she was promoted to sergeant. Over the years she continued moving up in the ranks to lieutenant and later to her current rank as commander.

Ronald Papier returned to Deputy Chief duties after Art Acevedo from Houston was hired to be the City’s top cop. During his swearing in ceremony, Acevedo promised to rid the Miami PD of bad and undisciplined cops and deal with bad policing head on.