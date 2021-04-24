  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Local TV, Miami News, Sunrise

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Sunrise Police Department is investigating a a single-vehicle crash that killed one person and left another one injured on Saturday morning.

Police said it happened at 9:40 a.m. underneath the Sawgrass Expressway near Sunrise Blvd.

When police arrived they discovered a vehicle accident with one fatality and the other adult was out of the vehicle near a grassy area under the Sawgrass expressway.

Police said it is not known at this time how the second person was found outside the vehicle and the driver was transported to Broward General Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

