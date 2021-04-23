MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sad news in the music world. Rapper Shock G, also known as Humpty Dump has died.
The rapper, whose real name was Gregory Jacobs, passed away Thursday in Tampa.
The cause of death is still under investigation.
Jacobs skyrocketed to fame with the group “Digital Underground.” Their hits included “The Humpty Dance” and “Doowutchyalike”
On Twitter, actress Viola Davis wrote, "Rest in peace Shock G. Thanks for the joy you gave me. Rest well."
The rapper was 57.